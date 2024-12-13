The sounds of Christmas carols resounded through the corridors and wards of Groote Schuur Hospital on Thursday, as healthcare workers and staff accompanied by a band, distributed care packages to hundreds of patients unable to go home this festive season. The annual tradition is made possible by the Groote Schuur Hospital Facilities Board through the assistance of sponsors.

The evening prior, hospital staff and some of their family members spent hours preparing the 850 packages filled with food and hygiene products. One of the recipients, Hope Kalala, 19, from Plattekloof, was admitted to the hospital on Monday for seizures. “I feel happy and it lifted my spirit because, (I’m) sitting here all bored doing nothing, and this was just amazing. The music was so full of harmony, it was amazing.”

Facilities Board member Lungi Hlakudi, said: “Our people are really facing a lot of social challenges, financial challenges, so as a Board, we thought we needed to put smiles on the patients faces because most of these patients who are in the wards, they’ve got different chronic illnesses and unfortunately most of them won’t be able to spend Christmas time and New Year with their loved ones.” Ricardo Martin from Bonteheuwel played the saxophone in the band that was comprised of a group of friends. Giving: The 850 packages. picture: supplied “There was a group called Heideveld Independent Christmas band that used to play here all the years. They first started at the Oncology Department for cancer. Sadly, almost all of those members have passed on and I'm still part of the younger generation that was part of the band.