Grimes is suing Elon Musk for parental rights to their children. The pop star – who split from the tech billionaire in September 2021 following a three year on/off romance – filed a petition to “establish parental relationship” for their kids X, three, Exa, 20 months, and baby Techno Mechanicus, in a California court on September 29, documents obtained by the New York Post revealed. The request intends to have the court identify the legal parents of a child when they were not married.

The docket for the case is public but the filings have been sealed, and it doesn’t appear that the 52-year-old Tesla boss has yet responded to the 35-year-old singer's petition. The move comes weeks after Grimes – whose real name is Claire Boucher – hinted there were problems between her and both Elon and Shivon Zilis, the mother of his 19-month-old twins. In a now-deleted post shared to X, she wrote: “Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer. [sic]”

But the Crystal Ball hitmaker revealed three days later that things are amicable between her and Zilis. She wrote on the platform on September 10: “I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue. This wasn’t her fault, plz don’t be angry at her! We respect each other a lot and we’re excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together. [sic]” Zilis responded to Grimes and praised the singer as a “total bada**”.