A Grassy Park rapper is trying to bridge the gap between the Kaap and Jozi by joining forces with a Gauteng rapper for a song depicting the similarities between their hoods.

The song, Don’t Vat Gat, is a collaboration between Heavy G and Johannesburg-based artists Slyme SA while the music video was also recorded in Gauteng.

Heavy G, whose real name is Ameer Titus, said he made contact with Slyme SA in Joburg on the recommendation of fellow rapper Youngsta CPT.

“I went there and we worked on two songs but we decided to go with this one because it best expresses the message we want to send that we all come from the same hood.

“We’re both coloured brasse that come through the same struggles and although we may speak a bietjie differently, the message we want to send is that we can overcome them to make a better life for ourselves.”

The 22-year-old said the track was written by the rappers while the beat was produced by another Grassy Park resident.

“I rapped the two verses, which I wrote myself and Slyme wrote and did the chorus. We have sent the song to Good Hope FM so hopefully it will be banging over the airwaves soon.”

When asked to describe his music, Heavy G said he is introducing his own style of rap that he calls Kapadien Rap.

“People who listen to it at first will think it’s too raw but if they listen to the words then they will understand it better even though it’s a bietjie rough around the edges.”

The song, Don’t Vat Gat, can be viewed on YouTube and will soon be available on music streaming sites.

