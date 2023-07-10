This comes after nine riders were hurt when one of the rides malfunctioned causing the swing carousel to topple over earlier this month.

GrandWest has reopened its pop-up Fun Park after receiving the green light from independent structural engineers.

General manager Mervyn Naidoo said GrandWest has met with the owners and engineers, who took them through their report and assured them that all of the remaining rides are safe.

The Fun Park will be open until Sunday, July 16, and will be housed undercover in the Sun Exhibits area with 14 rides.

