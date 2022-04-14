GrandWest has great Fun Pack deals for children this Easter.

The complex is under cover, so heatwaves, wind or rain will not upset your plans.

Little visitors can experience a world of fun at the Cape Village where ice skating, movies, ten-pin bowling, laser tag and a myriad of arcade games will send them home exhausted, but happy.

So much activity can build up quite an appetite, but the Cape Village also has a wide variety of mouth-watering fast food options to take care of hunger pangs – from food stalls to popular family restaurants.

[email protected]