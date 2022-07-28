Gospel singers from all over the Kaap will perform on Sunday, July 31, to raise funds for the Deen Louw foundation which has been feeding thousands of people since 1993. The concert will take place at the Spine Road High School in Mitchells Plain and B-boy turned philanthropist Deen Louw said all proceeds will go towards his foundation.

“Since 1993, we have been making celebrity-grade food for people all over Mitchells Plain, Heinz Park, Sewende Laan and Khayelitsha,” he says. “Right now, we are making about 1200 litres of food per day and we deliver it to all the different areas throughout the week. “I cannot say on which days we are in what communities because if one area needs more then we will spend more days there so it is all depending on the need.”

The Lentegeur resident said the food is prepared at his home in Rose Street every day while they will also make special meals for holidays such as Christmas and Eid. The 42-year-old is known as one of the founding members of the popular Kaapse hip-hop group Prophets of Da City, where he performed under the stage name of D-Low and said since he started performing, his goal was to always give back to the community. “Whether I am on stage or making food, my goal is to make my community stronger and to give back.