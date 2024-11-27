In a powerful show of solidarity and commitment, Good Hope FM officially launched its 16 Days of Activism campaign against gender-based violence (GBV) with a spirited 5KM walk along the Sea Point Promenade on Sunday. The campaign seeks to mobilise men as proactive allies in the fight against the growing scourge of GBV, with the urgent message encapsulated in the hashtag #BeTheChange.

The campaign runs from November 25 to December 10, promoting a collective call to action to men and boys to step up and take responsibility in combating GBV. Good Hope FM and 5FM PCS combo Business Manager; Masixole Mdingane emphasised the importance of immediate action. “There’s no more crucial time to step up than now, with shocking alarm bells sounding in the stats.”

This week, SAPS revealed that between April and June 2024, 9,309 cases of rape were reported. The campaign’s launch was marked by engaging conversations with attendees and non-profit organisations including Mosaic Western Cape, Callas Foundation, and Langa Men. Each of Good Hope FM’s daytime shows will tackle different aspects of GBV.