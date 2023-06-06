Winter has officially arrived and Good Hope FM has set out on its annual Keep Cape Town Warm campaign in the hopes of spreading awareness and perhaps saving lives with its blanket collecting initiative. Capetonians have come out in support by donating thousands of blankets and a klomp food to one of the biggest winter outreach projects in the Mother City, 14 years since the project was first launched.

This year’s drive is set to run for two months, ending after June, distributing blankets and kos to where it’s needed most, in partnership with Community Chest. Breakfast show host Stan Mars told IOL Entertainment: “I’m so passionate about this project. Living in Cape Town is the best of both worlds, because when we have summer we have the best weather, but when it’s winter it’s really cold here. “We have homes, blankets and cars, etc. but unfortunately there are a lot of people suffering during this time. It’s another thing being homeless and cold; it’s a different beast, so a blanket might mean little to me or you, but for one who doesn’t have one, it’s life-changing.