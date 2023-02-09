The Golden Oldies were on their stukke on Sunday at Kirstenbosch, where over 5 000 people came out in support of the icons who have paved the way for so many artists on Thursday. The hosts, brothers Loukmaan and Emo Adams, were given the honour of welcoming these legends to the stage.

Terry Fortune, 74, the godfather of music in the Cape, produced the extravaganza and brought along some friends who you would normally never see on one stage. He opened the show and the moment brought him to tears as he looked out onto the thousands of fans who came out to support their journey. Following his performance was another jazz legend who recently arrived from Chicago, none other than Cape Town diva Sophia Foster.

She captivated the audience with her music and she looked like a true superstar. Lorraine Klaasen, the daughter of the late Thandi, didn’t disappoint with her high-energy performance making sure she paid tribute to her mom in the best way possible. This truly was an electrifying performance.

Madeegha Anders was also on stage and performed like a superstar with her vocals soaring to the slopes of Table Mountain in the background. It was breathtaking to watch her enjoy her craft the way she has for over 40 years. And then ‘Mr Smooth’ himself, Leslie Kleinsmith, brought the house down when he performed his hit How to Win Your Love.

People immediately got up and started jazzing to this Cape classic. And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, special guest PJ Powers, along with Emo and Loukmaan, brought the house down when they performed the South African icon’s monster hit Jabulani. Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens will never be the same again after that performance, missed out big time.