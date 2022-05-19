Mense, that white cloud over Table View isn’t the south-easter – it’s tyre smoke! This weekend petrolkoppe are in for a kwaai treat.

Street Mania is back on Friday, 20 May, presented by Killarney International Raceway in partnership with the City of Cape Town, RaceSA, Spin Outlaws, Drift Outlaws and Razor Custom Car Show. The action kicks off with Drifting and Spinning on the Tar Oval at 4pm. This forms part of the City’s commitment to work with Killarney to cater for the spinning and drifting needs of Cape Town’s car enthusiasts.

Once again Drift & Spin Outlaws are offering the street-car racer who wants to try throwing his car sideways a slot in their timetable, with 90 minutes of competition drifting, an hour for the novice drifters, and two hours of Spinkhana action. Then there’s Street2Strip action on the quarter mile from 6.30pm to 10pm, open only to street-legal cars. TRACK IT: Quarter mile Street2Strip The Christmas Tree will be set up and the times will be announced by the commentators, but the strip will not be prepared with Track Bite and there will be no results recorded or published.

Spectators get to enjoy all three events on each date for just R80 each, R20 for scholars under 16 and free for children under 12 years of age. Tickets are available via Computicket or at the gate. The entry fee to participate is still R230 for WPMC members and R300 for non-members, which includes the driver and two crew members.