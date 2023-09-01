Come and laugh out loud on Saturday as veteran entertainer, actor and MC Ashley Pienaar, hosts his latest comedy show, Skrik Wakker Jou Kakkalak. Ashley, 50, has plenty of accolades under his belt and recently became the manager of well-known rapper Ricky Vani Frontline.

This is his first comedy show in some time, after focusing on other projects such as filming and artist development. “The show is family friendly; the idea behind it is almost a wake-up call for the country because I am going to talk about the current issues that we are experiencing like the taxi strike, load shedding, the influence of social media on relationships and much more,” Ashley said. STIEK UIT: Venue is Freewayside Mission, Elsies River “Laughter is therapeutic. There are so many people going through a lot of issues with their children, depression and at times we just need a break. My aim is for people to forget about their problems, it’s a stress relieving show.”

Proceeds from the show will go towards the Power Generation Foundation. Ashley Pienaar returns to stage The line-up includes performances from local acts, and you might spot a few TikTok influencers. Tickets are available at R100 and the show will take place at Freewayside Mission in Thomas Avenue, Elsies River. The show starts at 6pm.