The actor - who played Sonny Corleone in The Godfather - passed away on Wednesday evening (06.07.22).

His family said in a statement on Twitter: "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.



The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.



End of tweet — James Caan (@James_Caan) July 7, 2022

The movie star began his career appearing in off-Broadway productions. He subsequently starred in numerous TV roles, including appearances in the ABC series Naked City, as well as Route 66, Alcoa Premiere and “The Untouchables.