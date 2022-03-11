Cape Town’s youngest DJ is set to wreck the decks at the much-anticipated “For The People” party on 26 March.

Eight-year-old DJ Sophia will perform alongside popular DJs such as KingPhunk, Waggy, Portia, AK, Fizz and Shai A, at Infinity Studios in Paarden Island.

The tiny self-taught DJ sensation says she is looking forward to dazzling the crowd with her skills.

“I just love DJing and love being on stage. You can expect me to bring loads of fun and entertainment to my set.

“What makes me happy is getting people to dance to my music and seeing them being entertained,” she says.

The little girl started DJing when she was four years old with the help of her DJ dad Ian Petersen.

According to Lyle Ryan Irwin, CEO of LRI Productions, “For the People” will celebrate Human Rights Month as well as give people a reason to “come out and party and enjoy themselves responsibly”.

“I feel we all need a dose of fun in our lives again and what better way than socialising amongst people in a setting where music can bring us together on the dance floor – like old times,” says Irwin.

CLUB GIG: DJ Sophia, 8

He adds that this event will feature club hits and dance tunes.

Food and drink will be on sale.

Tickets cost R80-R100 each and the event will be held on 26 March from 6pm till late.

Tickets can be purchased via Webtickets or at Pick n Pay stores.

