The Mother City is gearing up for its first lockdown-free holiday season in two years and revellers are being spoiled for choice, starting from next month already. Concert in the City is a three-day musical extravaganza that will be taking place at the City Hall on November 11, 12 and 13, and some of the biggest local entertainers are on the lineup, including Loukmaan Adams and Robin Pieters.

Tramakasie Studios is organising this musical concert which will showcase Cape Town’s finest artists in a multi-cultural show that skriks vir niks. Concert organiser Abdul Schroeder says: “We just came out of the Covid pandemic and people want to be out and about. “We just decided to put something beautiful together in a multi-cultural manner so that you can see the diversity of Indian, African, Malay, and klopse talent and just have a good time.

“The inspiration behind it is to showcase upcoming artists who don’t have the opportunity to be in a studio environment. “People want to be out and enjoy themselves, there are no restrictions hindering us, so there is no reason not to be out and have fun.” LET YOUR HAIR DOWN: Starts on 11 November Schroeder says there will be a live band and mense can come and boogie to the sounds of Loukmaan and Robin, as well as Edith Plaatjies, Nur Leeman, Naz Leeman, 7 Steps Minstrels, Mansoor Joseph, Protégé, a medley of Malay choirs and minstrels, while there are also a few surprise acts in store.