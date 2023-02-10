Nikita’s in Bellville is hosting a Valentine’s Masquerade Ball on Friday to get you in the mood for the month of love.
The first 100 people will enter free, so make sure to be there on time and sing along to some old school jams, love songs, 90s rave music and all your favourites.
Rocking the decks is Dj Superfly, TJ Psyfunk, Techno Funk, Phoenix and many more to keep you on your feet all night long.
Bring your own drinks and pay an admission fee of R100 for two people, R80 for one person and R200 for five tickets.