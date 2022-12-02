A non-profit organisation that is dedicated to bringing positive change and hope to poor communities has received international recognition for its work. The Restoring Hope Association, started in 2015 and based in Cape Town, won a Billion Acts of Peace Award, an initiative of the PeaceJam Foundation which is a global movement led by 14 Nobel Peace Prize winners and youth worldwide.

Their goal is to create One Billion Acts of Peace that address the root cause of systemic issues such as food sustainability and clean water, racism and education among others. Co-founder Dale Hendricks said the organisation does outreach programmes such as blanket and toiletry drives, feeding schemes, after-school and holiday programmes. Bringing positive: Change and hope “As an organisation we did not expect to win this award due to the magnitude and significance of this award. It just shows once again that no matter how big or small, if you are truly passionate and driven to make a positive change and see growth and development within our communities, kids and youth.”“