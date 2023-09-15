The weekend is finally upon us, so ladies get ready to hit the red carpet with the return of the spectacular Daily Voice’s Diamonds & Divas 3 event, taking place on Sunday. This kwaai event returns after a four-year hiatus with the best in local entertainment.

GROOVE: Celeste Florence Come and unleash your inner goddess as the best-dressed diva will win big and almal stands a chance to win some fantastic prizes. STAR BILLING: Alistair Izobell Come and groove to the electrifying tunes of Alistair Izobell, Vuvu Kumalo, Andrea Fortuin, the vibrant Celeste Florence (aka Koekimema), with Anslin Gysman as your MC. Klopping the nommers is Cape Town's first lady of the decks, DJ Portia. ON THE DECKS: DJ Portia Join us at Big Boy’s Venue, 355 Imam Haron Road, Lansdowne on Sunday after noon for an unforgettable experience.