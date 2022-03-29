A six-year-old Bothasig girl is fast becoming a force to be reckoned with in the local film industry.

Winter-Lee Titus has skipped her way into the hearts of film directors who fell in love with her shy and innocent demeanour, her dark skin and boskop – the very things that she was bullied for by other kids, says her mom Joy Titus.

Last week, the trailer for a local film that she is appearing in, Bloed Betaal 2, was released. The movie will be released later this year.

Joy tells the Daily Voice that Winter blossomed during the hard lockdown when she discovered TikTok.

“When the nation was under full lockdown, she started doing TikTok videos and I received Facebook requests for her to do more and then I noticed she really likes to imitate and act like another person.”

Joy says kids would often tease Winter about how “kroes hare and dark skin”.

“But she really does not care when kids tease her anymore because I taught her to love herself.

“When she was a bit smaller, she wanted her hair straight so I explained to her that she needs to love what God has created and God will move mountains for her.”

She recently won the award for Best Newcomer for her role in the movie Bedtime, which won the Best 1 Minute Film and Best Horror Film awards at the 1MinuteFilmFestival.

RECOGNITION: Winter and her parents at 1MinuteFilmFestival

Joy says laaities in their neighbourhood made fun of Winter when she left to go to the festival and the next day she told them: “Thank you for making fun of me, I won an award.”

She says her daughter has become a star overnight.

“We are even stopped for pictures when we visit the supermarket or malls. People recognise her from her media articles and films.”

