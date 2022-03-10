Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been blasted for comparing the Russian invasion of Ukraine to Israel’s occupation of Palestine.

The 26-year-old beauty, who is Palestinian-American, made the connection while announcing that she would be donating her Paris Fashion Week earnings to Ukrainian relief.

“Following in the footsteps of my friend @micarganaraz, I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine,” she wrote in a post to her Instagram on Sunday.

She added: “Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion... HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE...”

SLAMMED: The supermodel’s Instagram post

But several critics were quick to accuse Gigi of anti-semitism, for comparing the atrocities in the two respective regions.

“I stand against all suffering BUT false equivalents DON’T help,” English actress Tracy-Ann Oberman tweeted.

Vogue’s Instagram and Twitter were also flooded with messages of disapproval after the magazine reposted Gigi’s message to its Instagram account.

Former Entourage star Emmanuelle Chriqui commented: “I can’t believe @voguemagazine is supporting this false and dangerous narrative experiencing the same in Palestine’ well done @voguemagazine fanning the flames of anti semitism. (sic)”

“So you’re saying Israel is like Russia? This is absurd and misleading. So ridiculous that you took an anti-semitic stance, @voguemagazine…

Vogue edited its caption Tuesday to delete any mention of Palestine.

Page Six reported on Tuesday that Vogue “condemns anti-Semitism” and that their Instagram post was “directly quoting [Gigi]” and has since “been updated”.

Others, however, supported Gigi’s stance and praised her for bringing Palestine into the conversation, including designers Phillip Lim, Diane von Furstenberg and Donatella Versace as well as fellow model Elsa Hosk.

[email protected]