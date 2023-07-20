Gigi Hadid has laughed off her arrest for possession of dagga. The supermodel was bust with her friend Leah Nicole McCarthy when customs officers scanned their luggage as they arrived at the Owen Roberts International Airport on 10 July for a holiday in the Cayman Islands.

After news of the arrest broke on Tuesday night, Gigi posted a string of images of herself and her pals enjoying the sunshine break. The 28-year-old captioned the carousel of images on her Instagram: “All’s well that ends well.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) In a video featured in the post, Gigi can be seen lounging in a beach chair along the shore, and wearing a yellow bikini in another snap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) She also posted images of pals Alana O’Herlihy and Leah, and plates of oysters. Gigi was searched by customs upon her arrival in the Caymans and when the border control agents put her luggage through a scanner, they found a “small amount of weed and smoking utensils”, according to TMZ. The outlet added the mum-of-one and her friend were “arrested on charges of importation of marijuana and importation of utensils to smoke the cannabis”.

But it was later determined the zol was for personal use only. FUN: With her friends Leah McCarthy and Alana O’Herlihy Gigi’s arrest was processed at the Royal Cayman Islands Detention Center where she arranged for bail. The model and her tjommie appeared in court two days after their arrest, on 2 July, where she was formally charged.