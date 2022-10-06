On Friday night, the ouens had a jol in Stellenbosch where I had the opportunity to work with The Rockets, a legendary Cape Town band who we all know and have loved for more than five decades. While the jol was rukking, Jerry Watts – an original band member – and I reminisced about our days in the Luxurama theatre and how things have changed for musos in our country.

Jerry spoke about what it means to him to still give youngsters a platform on the big stages and this gave birth to Dr Victor, The Rockets – One Vision concert happening at the Grand Arena in GrandWest on November 5. Two of SA’s most iconic bands will collaborate and perform together on one stage creating a supergroup and a super jol. I believe this will only happen once in our lifetime. This historic union is unique to our culture and will be a night fit for every music lover.

Picture the stage filled with award winning, hugely talented and respected musicians on multiple tiers, with exceptional stage lighting, while they deliver with that energy that they have become famous for. Prepare for great hits like Gimme Hope, Joanna, Shambala, If You Want to be Happy, Loving you, Namakwa Daisy, and so much more. So we all know this is gonna be a sold-out success.

Both Dr Victor and Jerry are constantly showing their support for up-and-coming artists, so the concert will feature another band who you might know, but sort of sounds familiar. Check them out on the socials, they are called the Young Visitors, and are known for their energy and opskop numbers. The show will also feature R Jay and LK, famous for their hit Wikkel Wikkel.