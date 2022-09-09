Mense can look forward to celebrating the legacy of Queen and Freddie Mercury in concert, with groot sound, moerse screens, kwaai lighting and uitspatlike costumes.

International hit show Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic will fire up the Grand Arena, GrandWest with a rock tribute concert on Saturday at 8pm.

TRIBUTE: The magic of Mercury

Australia’s Warren Vernon-Driscoll will perform lead vocals, guitar and piano with all the wit, charm and bravado of the legend Freddie. South African Rusty Red takes on the famous guitar riffs of Brian May while Michael Dickens will kap nat like Roger Taylor on drums. Andre van der Merwe is John Deacon on bass guitar.

Fans of Queen can get ready for a night of non-stop anthems We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions, Radio GaGa, I Want to Break Free, Somebody to Love, Don’t Stop Me Now, Another One Bites the Dust, A Kind of Magic and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Tickets start at R290 and are available from iTickets.co.za.