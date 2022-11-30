Jol met Ricky is a new game show where Mzansi celebs will show off their personalities. For those who aren’t familiar with the word ‘jol’, it basically means to have a good time.

Ricky Schroeder, a former professional rugby player and well-known radio personality, is the presenter of Jol met Ricky. Actress Hunter Plaatjies is the DJ who will take care of the music on the show. He tells IOL: “I can’t wait until everyone sees how our favourite celebs challenge me in nostalgic games.

“We will laugh, play, and learn more about each other and best of all, we are going to jol!” Hunter adds: “This is the first time I’m part of a game show, and also the first time that I’m a part of something as myself and not a character. “It was such an experience. The show is something new because we see another side of guests and also how much fun they can have.”

The show has different segments, which include quick questions, a ride on a mechanic bull and other games such as ‘Blitsbaan’, where celebs race around a track. Their times will be added to a tally and at the end of the series a champion will be crowned. Artist and illustrator Elanie Bieldt will sketch a caricature of each of the guests, which they can take home.