A group of young ballroom dancers are hard at work raising funds to take part in a major national dance competition next month. On Sunday, the youngsters put their best foot forward at a high tea fundraiser at Moiria in Joostenbergvlakte.

The dancers are hoping to attend the Rumba in the Jungle competition at Sun City on 22-25 September. Sunday’s event was organised by moms Raquel Volkwyn and Letitia Lamprecht. The event was emceed by the entertaining Janine Anthony while singer Jade Petersen of Durbanville, who was previously a finalist on the popular Noot vir Noot show, provided entertainment and the children danced to show mense why they deserve to go to Sun City.

Raquel says: “We decided to do this to give our children the opportunity to bring that glittering trophy home to Cape Town. “We would like to thank Winnie Beneke and her husband Melvin who gave us the venue free of charge for the high tea. “When we walked in here on Sunday we were blown away by the stunning decor.”

Raquel’s children Gleason and Tristan, as well as Harper and Jordan Williams and Zaarha Meyer are all excited to win over the judges at Sun City. Byron Milton from Milton Dance Studio says they have 16 dancers from all categories who will take part in the international competition. “Most of the dancers are from disadvantaged areas and I don’t charge a fee from them.