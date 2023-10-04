If you are in the mood for an unforgettable and emotionally charged local film, then head down to Ster Kinekor at the Waterfront later this month to watch the Bridgetown Theatre Company’s romantic thriller called Confined Lost Ones. The film is about a young woman redeeming her lost love, and will be screened as part of the internationally renowned 48-Hour Festival at Ster Kinekor.

Director Thembalethu Zwele says what makes the film so remarkable is that it entertains, educates and inspires – all at the same time. “Furthermore, it is thought-provoking, with a strong plot and believable characters. It makes you think of the world in a new way, and leaves you with a lasting impression,” Zwele added. The film was shot locally at the Cape Town College, formerly known as the Hewat Teachers Training College in Crawford, Athlone.

Zwele says many of the students were part of the cast and crew of the fliek. Taking on the lead role is actress Lekeasha An, who said: “Playing the main character took me out of my comfort zone as a person. I am nothing like her. “I had to portray someone we haven’t seen before, in occupation, attitude, psychology, behaviour, and in a complex manner.