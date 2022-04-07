The Table View Catholic Church hosts their Easter Market on Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

The Easter Market will be packed with lots of traditional stalls and games, kwaai crafts, raffles and other activities to keep all the family entertained.

And there will be an Easter Egg Hunt at 2pm.

The event promises to host an array of diverse and a rich range of local businesses in the Table View Community.

New and exciting vendors and stall holders are all welcome.

For more info WhatsApp Leo on 082 493 4582 or email on [email protected].

To book your stall, register on https://forms.gle/g9ZaTf6obhTBp3KC9.

Also on Saturday, it’s the Rondebosch Craft Market from 9am to 2pm.

It’s the most chilled outdoor market in Cape Town where the focus is on handcrafted items, including clothing, woodwork, sweet treats and skin products.

Enjoy a cup of coffee or browse through the items on offer at the Animal Rescue Organisation’s stall.

Email [email protected] for more info if you would like to trade.

