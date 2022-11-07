Rihanna is “not getting involved” in berk A$AP Rocky’s court case. The 34-year-old Umbrella hitmaker has been dating the rapper since November 2020 and has an eight-month-old laaitie with him, but he has reportedly discouraged her from making a court appearance at his assault trial, IOL reports.

A source said: “Rihanna is not getting too involved in A$AP’s case because he told her that as much as he loves her, it does not involve her. “She has her plate full right now, and they are both confident that A$AP will get out of these charges. “If Rihanna thought that this was a dire situation, she would have gone regardless, but she knows that her going to court with him for this would just add a lot of unnecessary drama.”

NOT UPBEAT: The rapper is embroiled in an assault trial A second source added that Rocky is “very protective” of his meisie and claimed that he would allow her to be there if he really felt she needed to be. The source told Hollywood Life: “If Rihanna thought that this was a dire situation, she would have gone regardless, but she knows that her going to court with him for this would just add a lot of unnecessary drama. “If he felt that he needed her there, she would be there, but at this point he isn’t trying to drag her into anything. He’s got no doubts that he’ll be cleared of this on his own merits.