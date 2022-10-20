Roxie Washington, mother of Gianna Floyd, is taking action against the controversial rapper for harassment, misappropriation, defamation and infliction of emotional distress after he alleged George died as a result of fentanyl use and not of police brutality.

The mom of George Floyd’s daughter is planning to file a $250 million (R4.5 billion) lawsuit against Kanye West.

Witherspoon Law Group and Dixon and Dixon Attorneys at Law confirmed that the family have issued a cease-and-desist letter to West for having made “false statements about Floyd’s death to promote his brands, and increase marketing value and revenue for himself, his business partners, and associates”.

According to TMZ, the letter reads in part: “Mr Floyd’s cause of death is well settled through evidence presented in courts of law … Nevertheless, you have maliciously made statements that are inaccurate and unfounded, causing damage to Mr Floyd’s estate and his family.”

The Floyd family say the Stronger rapper’s statements were “blatantly false” and “malicious” and argue Gianna is being “retraumatised” by his comments.