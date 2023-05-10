After a crèche in Mitchells Plain was let down by a contractor who failed to build a play park for the kleintjies, Daily Voice readers stepped up and built a new parkie for them.
Toddlers Educare paid Johan du Preez from Timber Treat in January a deposit of R4 200, to build the play area but later after making many excuses, he told the Daily Voice that he is closing his business.
It is understood that he promised to reimburse principal Cheryl Green, but she claims he never did.
Green said she was approached by readers Arlindo Jordaan and Mark Lewis, who offered to set up the play area after reading the article.
“Mark came to us last week Tuesday and by Thursday the setup of the park was finished and Arlindo gave us the slide for free. I am so thankful the kids have a place to play.”
Arlindo said he is the manufacturer at Arlindofireglasses for jungles and slides: “I found the crèche through the paper and decided to give them the slide for free because slides are expensive and I know how principal Green felt because the same thing happened to me by people ripping me off and it makes one feel hopeless.”
Mark from Mr Slides added: “I found the crèche was right on my doorstep and I am tired of our people getting ripped off. I told her to only give me the balance she owed to Johan because I just buried my mom and I did not have the capital for the poles, but the labour was free.”
The little ones now have a slide, climbing board and swings to play.