After a crèche in Mitchells Plain was let down by a contractor who failed to build a play park for the kleintjies, Daily Voice readers stepped up and built a new parkie for them. Toddlers Educare paid Johan du Preez from Timber Treat in January a deposit of R4 200, to build the play area but later after making many excuses, he told the Daily Voice that he is closing his business.

It is understood that he promised to reimburse principal Cheryl Green, but she claims he never did. CRECHE IN: Mitchells Plain Green said she was approached by readers Arlindo Jordaan and Mark Lewis, who offered to set up the play area after reading the article. “Mark came to us last week Tuesday and by Thursday the setup of the park was finished and Arlindo gave us the slide for free. I am so thankful the kids have a place to play.”

