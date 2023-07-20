Kullit Kulture Slam Crew is bringing people from all walks of life together once again. Their love for cars and community is their secret ingredient.

Since 2019 they’ve been raising funds to aid the Kullit Kulture charity drive, aimed at helping underprivileged communities in Ravensmead, Belhar, Mitchells Plain, Athlone and more. Kullit Kulture is hosting their annual Car Show filled with entertainment for the young and the not so young in October this year, but is hoping to start raising awareness already and rope in some sponsors and donors. Different competitions will take place at the car show, e.g. limbo, show&shine, club displays and kids shows, as well as live entertainment in the form of young upcoming content creators and TikTok attractions such as Shameem Petersen, DJ Neeno, Caitline Dance Crew, Tyrese Alexander, Team Royalty consisting of King Zaza, Rambo and more.

SHOW & SHINE: Event held at Tygerberg Sports Field in Ravensmead These youth are all climbing the ladder through social media. This automobile showcase will also include motorcycles, a stance car show, and bakkies. Laeeqa Abarahams, one of the event coordinators, says: “This event was a huge success last year in Belhar and helped us feed many underprivileged people from that community, we hope this one will also be a great success”.

She also appeals to the public: “If there is anyone who would like to contribute, donate or assist us in any way you are most welcome to do so.” Event held at Tygerberg Sports Field in Ravensmead The event will take place at the Tygerberg Sports Field innie Ravensmead on Saturday, 28 October. Follow them on social media, Kullit Kulture Slam Crew.