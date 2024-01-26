After surviving an abusive 10-year relationship and escaping death, author Edwina Goosen has shared her story by publishing her Afrikaans book titled Geheime Storm. The 45-year-old from Kleinvlei says she was abused by her ex for 10 years and spent her days walking around with a bruised face and even attempted suicide, but today she is happily married.

She is now trying to have her book translated and has reached out to government and various organisations, but has received no response. Edwina says: “Abuse happens in every race, no matter what language you speak. I would like the book to be translated in so many languages so that each one can understand and realise that what is written in the book is busy ruining our women. “If we could translate it first to English then we would reach so many people, then at a later stage we can translate it to other languages.”