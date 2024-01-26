After surviving an abusive 10-year relationship and escaping death, author Edwina Goosen has shared her story by publishing her Afrikaans book titled Geheime Storm.
The 45-year-old from Kleinvlei says she was abused by her ex for 10 years and spent her days walking around with a bruised face and even attempted suicide, but today she is happily married.
She is now trying to have her book translated and has reached out to government and various organisations, but has received no response.
Edwina says: “Abuse happens in every race, no matter what language you speak. I would like the book to be translated in so many languages so that each one can understand and realise that what is written in the book is busy ruining our women.
“If we could translate it first to English then we would reach so many people, then at a later stage we can translate it to other languages.”
Edwina self-published her book, Geheime Storm, which maps out her journey of abuse and recovery, and was launched in November last year.
She says: “My dream is for women abuse to come to a stop, I see so often on social media how women are being murdered and constantly see women with blou oë and stukkende monde, but not much is done. I know first hand it is difficult to leave an abusive relationship because I was threatened with my life and family.”
The book is available for R280 on Amazon. If you would like to assist call 079 367 4091 or email [email protected].