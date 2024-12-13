Gayton McKenzie is giving away tickets to see the Makhadzi and Chris Brown concerts. Taking to X, the country's Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture said the giveaway was for those who cannot afford the ticket prices, reports IOL.

Chris Brown officially landed in South Africa this week, ahead of his two concerts taking place at the FNB Stadium in Soweto, this weekend. Initially Brown was due to perform at one concert on December 14 at the FNB Stadium, however, due to tickets selling out in minutes, a second concert date was added, at the same venue. McKenzie tweeted: “Ke Dezemba is opening tomorrow, I will be giving away tickets here on social media to @MakhadziSA & @chrisbrown shows to people who cannot afford them. This is not government money. Let’s have fun and support these superstars”, followed by a string of fire emojis.