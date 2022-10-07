On Sunday, avid gardeners will be celebrating the seventh annual Garden Day in South Africa, and everyone with groen vingers is invited to take a bow and embrace the endless therapeutic effects of these outdoor spaces. This year, organisers are focussing on success stories in communities where people are doing amazing things in their tuintjies.

Nazeema Jacobs from District Six used to live on the streets, working as a prostitute and taking drugs. That is until the Streetscapes Community Garden, a work-based rehabilitation programme, took her in seven years ago. JOY: Nazeema Jacobs found a new lease on life “I have been an addict for about 15 years,” she says. “In that time I had a very short fuse, was involved with the gangs, sold drugs and even worked as a prostitute.

“I am not ashamed of anything, because I learnt a lot from it. I knew nothing about gardening, absolutely nothing only that plants need water.” Jacobs says it was gardening that changed her life for the better. Geronimo de Klerk from Elsies River explains that the Trinity Place flats where the first vegetable garden was established, by himself and his brother, used to be controlled by skurke.

“The gangs quickly realised that food is cultivated here and that we have the support of the whole community. So they stayed away,” he says. Geronimo now teaches laaities about food security. “We plant the seeds and when they flower, you can see how excited the children are, and it keeps them motivated,” he adds.

“They are curious to see where food comes from, how the plant grows, and they are keen to try it themselves.” YOU GROW BOY! Geronimo de Klerk is teaching laaities about gardening and food security As the official symbol of Garden Day, wearing a flower crown is an absolute must. Organise a do with family and friends – a treasure hunt, a braai, fancy tea party, or picnic… do whatever works for you!

Then show off your flower crown and share your celebration by tagging #GardenDaySA on social media or via their dedicated WhatsApp line 066 389 5182. On Sunday, Streetscapes community garden in Bloemhof Road, District Six is having a braai and will be selling their fresh produce from 10 am to 12pm, along with boerewors rolls. Contact Andrew Tulloch on 082 3060 533.