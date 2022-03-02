Celebrity cook Gadija Sydow-Noordien is in hospital after she suffered a mild stroke over the weekend.

The 48-year-old mom of four is part of the Kaap Kerrie and Koeksisters duo, with her twin sister Fatima Sydow and recently started her own cooking page called Gaja Cooks, where she entertains 13 000 followers with her cooking and baking tips.

Last week, Gadija visited the doctor after not feeling well and then discovered that her blood pressure was sky high at 260/159.

She was immediately admitted to Melomed Hospital in Tokai where she spent five days.

She was discharged on Saturday but then rushed to hospital again the next day after her family noticed she couldn’t walk or talk properly.

Her worried husband Yaasien Noordien, 56, explains: “On Sunday we noticed she didn’t look right, and we took her back. We discovered that the right side of her face was skewed and that she could not move her right arm.

“The doctor discovered that she is diabetic and hypertensive and put her on insulin.”

Yaasien says Gadija’s been struggling with high blood pressure for a long time.

“She was on hypertension medication 10 years ago and it came down nicely and she stopped, hence the reason she is asking people now to go for check-ups and if found to be hypertensive or diabetic, to go for treatment.

“The family is taking it very hard, especially her sisters and our children, but we go on and believe (that she will be OK).”

Gadija recently started online fitness exercises with her sisters, following Fatima’s battle with cancer. Fatima is currently in remission and doing well.

Yaasien says Gadija will have to remain in hospital for a while where she will also receive physiotherapy.

“She said the Voice must thank all her friends and family for their prayers and du’ahs they made for her, please.

“Also that people should always go for regular check-ups for these illnesses. It will save them in the long run.”

Messages of well wishes streamed in for Gaja as news of her condition spread.

Singer Madeegha Anders said on Facebook: “My Beloved Gaja, I make Du’ah that Allah SWTA eases all of your pain and discomfort and grant you Complete Shifaa Aameen, Ya Allah Aameen. Love you Loads my sister.” (sic)

Singer Nur Abrahams added: “May Allah grant you full and complete Shifaa InshaaAllah Ameen and may The Almighty rain HIS Ragmah on you and your family during this trying period.” (sic)

