Celebrity cook Gadija Sydow-Noordien says she will be embarking on a new health journey following her recovery from a stroke.

The 48-year-old from Mitchells Plain was discharged from hospital on Tuesday.

The mom of four has spent the past six weeks in rehabilitation, effectively learning how to walk again.

Gadija is one half of the Kaap Kerrie and Koeksisters along with her twin sister Fatima Sydow.

Before her stroke on 27 February, she had started her own cooking vlog called Gaja Cooks, where she entertains 13 000 followers with her cooking and baking tips.

Gadija tells the Daily Voice she is excited to be back home with her family.

“I spent six weeks away from home, two weeks at Tokai Melomed Hospital and four weeks at Faircape Rehabilitation Centre,” she says.

“The stroke affected my entire left side, I currently walk with a crutch.

“At the rehab I worked with an occupational therapist who worked on getting my movement up again. The physiotherapist did hydrotherapy with me, and taught me how to walk again.”

STAY POSITIVE: Gadija at Tokai Melomed Hospital

Gadija says it was her family who kept her motivated.

“At first it felt very overwhelming but I decided to take it one day at a time,” she shares.

“I pushed hard to get better because I wanted to be reunited with my family and that kept me motivated.”

She, her husband Yaseen and two of her kids aged 13 and 14 live in Rocklands.

“It’s absolutely amazing being home, my husband is retired so I am blessed to have him at home with me, he is taking good care of me.

“I am a newly diagnosed diabetic, with cholesterol and high blood pressure, al drie niggies,” she jokes.

“With Gaja Cooks, I will be vlogging and capturing my everyday experiences and sharing what I have been through.

“Now that I am diabetic, I will be promoting healthier meals but with a Cape Malay twist.”

She adds: “Kaap Kerrie en Koeksisters has been put on hold because Fatima is also still recovering from cancer.”

Gadija encourages mense to go for regular check-ups and “use your medication”.

“I want to thank the doctors and caregivers, it was really five-star treatment, they made my recovery possible.

“Thank you to all my followers for the prayers and the well wishes.”

