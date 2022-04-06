Award-winning bodybuilding champ Cherzeley Zyster may have retired after 36 years in the sport but he is still producing champions.

The 64-year-old from Mitchells Plain retired last year due to ill health but is still coaching and training athletes to compete in bodybuilding competitions.

Over the weekend, several members of his gym won awards at the Iron Man competition under the banner of Western Province Natural Bodybuilding Union.

CHAMP: Club member Kurt Smith won Master’s division

Cherzeley has been running his home gym called Chezzie’s Studio in Rocklands for 15 years, and coaches 25 members.

In November, he was diagnosed with Osteoarthritis of the spine, related to ageing.

He was bedridden and shrunk to just 45kg, but has since picked up 11kg.

He is still unable to walk on his own and relies on a walking aid and a wheelchair to get around.

“I have recovered very well since we last spoke in January. I can stand on my crutches, I use the wheelchair when I need to sit for long,” he says.

Cherzeley is a real fighter and is already doing isometric exercises that build biceps, triceps and his chest to help strengthen his body.

A few of his club members impressed at the Iron Man held at the Kraaifontein Civic Centre on Saturday.

AN INSPIRATION: At his Mitchells Plain gym

The overall men’s division was won by Tyrone Fortuin from Beacon Valley and the Special division title went to Tania Hess, also from Beacon Valley.

Twelve-year-old Alliyah Hess came second in the Junior Miss Bikini category while Kurt Smith won the Master’s Overall division.

RUNNER-UP: Alliyah Hess, 12, in Miss Bikini Jr.

Kurt said: “It’s an honour to be doing this sport in Mitchells Plain, especially because we have such a negative stigma attached to this community.

“We want to create a positive influence. We barely get recognition for this sport, we want to reach more people. We hope our story and the achievements can encourage others.”

A proud Cherzeley says he is looking forward to the SA Champs on 4 June.

“I’m going on stage to show the people that one can still be active in a sport, even those on crutches,” he says.

“Being disabled doesn’t have to be the end, but can be a new beginning.”

