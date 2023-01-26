The funny is back! Cape Town’s biggest comedy festival returns with the country’s hottest comedians live on stage at the Wave Theatre. The Mother City Comedy Festival is not to be missed and will run from January 31 to February 5, featuring comedy heavyweights such as Riaad Moosa, KG Mokgadi, Schalk Bezuidenhout, David Kau, Mel Jones, Stuart Taylor, Yaseen Barnes and more to keep you laughing out loud.

One of the acts not to be missed is Friendzone, made up of the trio Wesley Paulse, Ngosa Kangwa and Khanyisa JamJam. “The show is gonna be three guys discussing their love life, their experiences of dating, it’s going to be a compilation about our life experiences and our relationship as close friends over the years. “It’s going to be a mixture that we bring to the stage,” said JamJam.

“I am excited, some of my biggest heroes in comedy will be performing there; just to be at the same festival as them is a learning experience and a testament to the hard work that I’ve been putting in.” GOT GIG: Funny ouens This is their first time performing at the comedy festival – their first show at the Protea Fire and Ice Hotel in October was a sold-out success. “Making people laugh is a feeling that you can’t get over. You just try to do it better and better and it’s a relationship you build with people for however long you are on stage,” JamJam added.