Saturday is a day of fun for the whole family at the Central Blue Family Festival in Blue Downs. Gather your family and friends and head out for a lekker tyd, and where mense can indulge in a full day of fun with the hottest entertainment, activities and dite lined up.

Bringing the beats is Cape Town’s very own NV Funk, klopping the numbers alongside Kila G, Holy Alpha and the freshest local DJs as well as other acts. STIEK UIT MENSE: Kila G will be keeping you entertained at the event The laaities can go mal on fun rides, play exciting games and savour mouth-watering treats from a variety of food stalls. The festival park will be transformed into a wonderland of entertainment from talented artists, musicians and kwaai activities to keep the little ones busy.

Christmas is coming early for the little ones with a selection of games, face painting and other entertainment. All the stops are being pulled out to ensure this event is one for the books. So roep vir jou loved ones, mark your calendars, and stiek uit for a day of non-stop fun at the Family Festival.