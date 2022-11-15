Save the date and bring the whole family out to Hoogeind Manor in Somerset West on December 3 for a food and music festival hosted by PNXGlobal Performing Arts. Come out and jol with Cape Town’s talented musos such as Seth Grey, Julanie J, Rise Up Band, Mixtape, Winston Siljeur and special guest, singer and songwriter Paul Mark Adams all the way from Germany.

Winston Siljeur, head of the music department and Kaapse musician, said the event will serves two purposes: to celebrate the end of the year as well as and to raise funds. “It is to celebrate ending the academic year strong as our students are done with exams after this week, and it is a fundraiser event to make money and plough it back into the school because we started a music production course this year and we need more funds to go into that. “We have basic equipment right now but there are programs that we need to use so the idea is to raise funds to sustain our music production program,” Siljeur added.