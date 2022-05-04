Season 5 of the SAFTA-winning Living the Dream With Somizi (LTDWS) picks up in the second half of 2021, in the aftermath of Somizi’s split from Mohale, his accusations of abuse against Somizi and the passing of Somizi’s mother, legendary actress Mary Twala.

As the season starts, Somgaga’s career is at a crossroads: he is taking time off from Idols and Metro FM, and has replaced his management team with himself.