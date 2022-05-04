Season 5 of the SAFTA-winning Living the Dream With Somizi (LTDWS) picks up in the second half of 2021, in the aftermath of Somizi’s split from Mohale, his accusations of abuse against Somizi and the passing of Somizi’s mother, legendary actress Mary Twala.
As the season starts, Somgaga’s career is at a crossroads: he is taking time off from Idols and Metro FM, and has replaced his management team with himself.
Season 5 also sees Somizi exploring his calling and working on his relationships with his daughter Bahumi and his baby momma, Palesa Madisakwane, who is still recovering from a horrific near-fatal car crash in 2019
As usual for LTDWS, it’s going to be a star-studded season: look out for appearances from the likes of Cassper Nyovest, Kelly Khumalo, Lerato Kganyago, Lorcia Cooper, MaMkhize, Pearl Thusi and Vusi Nova.