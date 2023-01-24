A Hanover Park youngster who danced his way into a world-class ballet school in the US has landed in New York and is living his best life. Faakhir Bestman, 19, received a scholarship to attend the prestigious Joffrey Ballet School last year and at the time, a crowdfunding campaign was launched by the Johannesburg Youth Ballet to help raise money for his three-year stay.

Since the launch of the campaign, more than R90 000 has been raised with contributions from 81 donors towards his target of R150 000, which will comfortably secure Faakhir’s needs for the first year. Funds raised were to cover his flight, medical insurance, clothing and dance gear, bedding and cooking utensils for his residence, as well as some pocket money. TALENT: Faakhir Bestman got first break in Joburg Faakhir landed in The Big Apple last Thursday where he was met with snow.

He started classes on Friday and says his 12-hour days are amazing. “This is a rare opportunity to get, especially a full scholarship like this,’ he explains. “I’m excited about the journey that I’m on.

“The dance classes are also amazing, I dance from 8.30 in the morning until 8.30 in the evening.” The opportunity came after he was scouted while dancing for the Jozi Ballet. JYB is calling on mense to keep assisting Faakhir.

Mark Hawkins, artistic director of JYB, says there are many talented young dancers who want to make a career out of dance, but not many like Faakhir. All additional funds raised by the campaign will be used to establish The Bestman Bursary. It is intended to help other young dancers waiting in the wings to live their dream.