Pamela Anderson wrote Britney Spears a letter after the popstar praised her in a recent Instagram post, Daily Mail reports. The 55-year-old former Baywatch actress said she had sent the 41-year-old singer a private message while comparing their swaar personal lives.

Pam told ET Canada: “I wrote her a letter back and hopefully she’s received it by now.” She went on to reference the hardships they each have had in their personal lives. Pamela said: “It’s hard when the people closest to you betray you or use you. You’re like a moneymaker. It’s painful.”

Just days ago, Britney heaped praise on Pamela in an Instagram post, which was quickly deleted, as she praised Anderson for being a sex symbol at the height of her Baywatch fame. Hottie: 90s sex symbol Pamela Anderson Britney added that the actress was nog altyd a sex symbol. But Spears got more serious as she saluted Pamela’s sons Brandon Thomas Lee, 26, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 25, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tommy Lee.

Pamela’s sons have recently spoken out in her defence ahead of the new Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story, and they have spoken critically about the Hulu mini-series Pam & Tommy, which their mother disapproved of. Britney’s comments come as her own sons Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16, have opted not to see her in recent months, which their father Kevin Federline claimed was due to Britney’s sometimes uitspatlike social media posts. “I’m such a fan of Pamela Anderson,” Britney began her lengthy caption.

“She was the only sex icon at one time in America and she still is. I really respect the fact that her children stood up for her relating to the fact that people were trying to sell her story from the past!!!' “They said ‘why the hell bring up things that happened 20 years ago if that really messed up my mom’??? “So Pamela gave me an understanding that people should support you exactly where you are in.... your life...”