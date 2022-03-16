Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is reportedly dating a Ukrainian actress more than half his age.

The Chelsea FC owner, who is facing a race against time to sell the club after being sanctioned by the UK government in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has been linked to TV star Alexandra Korendyuk by renowned Russian gossip columnist Bozhena Rynska.

Alexandra, 25, who most recently appeared in the Russian TV show You're All P!ssing Me Off, is believed to have started jolling with the 55-year-old oligarch since the beginning of the year.

HEART WON: Roman Abramovich, 55

Rynska reportedly said: “Roman Abramovich’s new girlfriend is very interesting.

“At the beginning of the year, rumours started that the oligarch’s heart had been won over by Alexandra Korendyuk.

“There is very little information about this girl, but it is said that she is the founder of a company in the music industry.”

Experts claim that Korendyuk’s surname points to Ukrainian heritage, which is ironic following the invasion, considering the tycoon’s alleged ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “It’s ironic Abramovich has been linked with a lady with a Ukrainian background just as he’s been sanctioned because of the war and his links to Putin.

“It is easy to see what he would see in her and this is a relationship that has been going on for up to a year.”

The news comes after Abramovich was disqualified by the Premier League from running Chelsea – the club he purchased in 2003 and turned into one of Europe’s most successful teams.

The sanctions against Abramovich prevent the club from selling match tickets and also means that they cannot trade players during the transfer window.

[email protected]