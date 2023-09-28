In her debut as an author, the founder of non-profit organisation Releasing Eagles, which specialises in mentoring and coaching the youth, has launched a book named after her organisation. Dr Candice Booysen was born and bred in Heideveld and is a registered industrial psychologist.

The 40-year-old and has been involved in community work for more than 15 years. She has mentored and coached many young girls since the age of 12, and 20 years later has launched her first book titled Releasing Eagles. “The book is changing lives through mentorship and coaching, it is an organisation I started 20 years ago, so the book shares stories of the journeys which started on a couch at my grandmother’s house, where I had 12 girls coming from Heideveld to meet with me on a Wednesday night. “I was a student at the time and I would assist them, utilising the skills I have acquired during my studies.

“The book is about how we started and how we have grown over the 20 years, and the impact we have made touching hundreds of lives, and also sharing the story of having mentees, mentors and coaches in the book. “It is very inspiring and relatable and intended to bring hope to anyone who is feeling sort of down. This is to unlock your inner resilience and to inspire you against all odds, so you can soar.” The book was launched in Cape Town on September 16 and in Johannesburg on September 23.

Booysen added that there is something in the book for almal, whether a teacher or a student. “In the book, I talk about how mentorship is the midwife of the dreams and hopes of the next generation. This book is highly inspiring and has the voices of people who have overcome all odds and understand the importance of mentorship in our programme. “We can tackle the unemployment rate and need to start building careers and encouraging the spirit of entrepreneurship in our country and generation.”