A 39-year-old aspiring actress from Bonteheuwel, Ray Kruger, is proving that age is not a factor when it comes to reaching for your goals. Ray says she is well on her way to Hollywood to achieve her lifelong dream.

Kruger featured in the Daily Voice in December last year when she was accepted into two acting schools in Hollywood, the American Musical and Dramatic Academy which was opened by legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg, as well as the Michelle Danner Acting School. But she needed funds to make her American dream a reality. Now, she is leaving on Boxing Day for Los Angeles to start a one-year programme at Michelle Danner.

“I want to go to both schools, if I can get enough funding, because the curriculum is different,” Ray says. “I will first be flying straight to New York to explore a bit as my class starts on January 9 at Michelle Danner.” “I was looking for funding everywhere and I managed to secure a deposit, only my first three months are paid for,” she adds.

“I am currently employed in the corporate industry but I am leaving my job. I want to see how far I can take my acting. “They teach you at the school how to get into Hollywood so I would like to try my best. “I want to take the Cape Flats to Hollywood because there are so many stories of heroes here.