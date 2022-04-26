One of South Africa’s oldest townships will be hosting a Freedom Day run on Wednesday.

The event will be the first of its kind to take place in Langa, titled the “Retail Capital Langa Run for Freedom” and everyone is invited.

The event, hosted by the Langa Athletics Club, will kick off at the Langa Sports Stadium in Bitterhout Avenue at 7.15am on the public holiday.

The route will pass some of the township’s landmarks, such as late diva Brenda Fassie’s house on Makana Circle.

The Langa Athletics Club was formed in 2015, to support and encourage participation in youth development programmes, reports IOL.

SOAK UP THE TOWNSHIP: All are invited

Residents are expected to line the streets and cheer runners on.

Race organiser and chairperson of the Langa Athletics Club, Aubrey Isaacs, says: “The idea behind this event is to bring together runners from across the city in the spirit of peace and togetherness, to celebrate Freedom Day and all that it represents.

“We encourage runners to bring along friends and families to support them and to soak up the township vibe on the day.”

Isaacs was instrumental in establishing the Langa Athletics Club and said the event was a dream come true.

“We started the club with 20 members, and over the years we have grown it to 350 members, some of whom reside in Langa and others in nearby suburbs like Bonteheuwel and Hanover Park.”

The race includes a 10km run and a 6km option for non-professional runners.

Entrants can register at the venue on race day from 5am to 7am.

Entry fees range from R50 to R120 for the 10km run and from R20 to R30 for the 6km run.

[email protected]