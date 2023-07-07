Laaities in Kraaifontein are receiving free swimming lessons this school holidays to prepare them for the summer and keep them off the streets. The children are also taught water safety and how to recognise dangerous conditions when swimming.

This is an initiative by the Foxxy Foundation swimming school in Eikendal, who said they wanted to plough back into the community that always supports them. The first group of 50 children went for their lessons this week and had a whale of a time despite the chill in the air. Swimming coach Keanu De Abreu with Quinita Blake [6years in purple] in the heated swimming pool The free swimming lessons are given for the entire June school holidays and take place every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Foxxy Foundation co-founder Michael Foxley said: “In winter, most public pools are closed but we have a heated pool where we can teach kids how to swim. FOUNDER: Michael Foxley “We like to keep kids off the street and have fun but most of all, we want to teach them how to swim safely and learn the basics of safe swimming. “For this week we invited 50 kids for one hour each day to have a fun swimming session with us.

“We have a swimming coach, Keanu De Abreu, who is there to assist the kids at all times. “We taught the kids about drowning prevention and safety in the water.” The children all received a party packet to take home, and Michael added: “All our funds raised are going towards a youth development centre that we want to launch in the future.”