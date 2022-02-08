Entertainer Ashley Pienaar, who started the Power Generation Foundation in his Cravenby community, says the organisation is in dire need of equipment to assist with the free media training he is offering to the youth.

Ashley says the laptop and phones they are using for the multimedia training have already been overworked and are broken.

He was using his personal equipment to assist with the youth training but has now run out of options since his equipment is unusable due to damage.

“Our biggest need is laptops, we use this to introduce music programmes and film editing to the kids, we also need phones because the phones are what we use to do location shoots,” he says.

APPEAL: Entertainer and founder Ashley Pienaar

“We split the youth into groups where someone will be on phone camera work and then the next person will do editing, so these tools are needed.

“Wifi is also an essential we are desperate for, at the moment. I must buy data for the kids to be operational during workshop sessions.”

Ashley says there are some kids who have a sponsor to fund data costs, while the phones also act as a service to the community:

“Our phones are outdated and the screens are jumping.

“We are in need of phones to serve the community to alert the police of threats on our group chats and also for the community with regards to donations for people who are in need.

“We also send the community messages for job opportunities.”

If you would like to sponsor the organisation, Whatsapp PGF on 071 956 1825.

[email protected]