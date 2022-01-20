A Bonteheuwel resident is helping her community by providing free haircuts for children going to school and feeding 800 people a day.

Anthea Foster has been serving the community full-time since the start of lockdown, while she also arranged for 35 school children to get a fresh new haircut ahead of the school year.

The 53-year-old operates her Feeding Hands initiative from her home at 42 Braambos Street where she cooks the food herself and has a volunteer helping to serve.

The 53-year-old says: “Before lockdown, I was feeding people on and off for about two years and then when the lockdown began, I started feeding three times a day on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

GOOD HEART: Anthea

“I do not only feed the children. People from Netreg and Kalksteenfontein also come to get food here by the house in Braambos Street.

“On Monday, I decided to organise for two barbers from the area to come and give free haircuts to the children and we had so many kids of different ages come through and we also gave them breakfast.

“I normally do something for back-to-school and normally I give them stationery and goodie bags, but this year I decided to do something different for them and it was kwaai to see so many come out.”

Anthea said she will continue to provide meals to the community as it serves a massive need.

If you would like to help Anthea feed the community, contact her on 076 164 8492.

[email protected]