Community members from Kalksteenfontein will host a fun day at the Valhalla Drive Sports Field on Monday, the day South Africans will be celebrating Human Rights Day.

The fun day is being organised by 12 members from the community who want to bring residents together and try to change the identity of the area.

Ivan Frans, 35, explains: “This area is labelled as a crime hotspot and some people are even too ashamed to put on their CV’s that they live here.

“That is something that must change and it is why we as a community decided to host this fun day in order to change that narrative.

“We want to bring positivity to the area and on the day there will also be representatives from organisations that can offer advice to the people.

“There will also be food stalls and we will have local singers performing as well as dance competitions and other activities for the children.”

He says the event will be held at the sports field which is a testament to what the community can do if they come together.

“Not too long ago, that field was nothing but bush until the community got together to clear it and soon we got permission from the city to build a small soccer field there.

“On the fun day we have organised a few mini-matches for the children and the main match will be a team made up of the community taking on members of the local police force.”

Entry to the event is free.

